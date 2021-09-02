Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.35

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €2.35 ($2.76) and last traded at €2.35 ($2.76), with a volume of 1944020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €2.33 ($2.74).

Several equities analysts recently commented on HDD shares. Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $680.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

