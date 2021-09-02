Hegic Price Tops $0.16 (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Hegic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $93.23 million and approximately $19.80 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hegic has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00137710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00814364 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047438 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

