Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.80

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
HEAD stock opened at GBX 496.50 ($6.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £423.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 501.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 467.51. Headlam Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 538 ($7.03).
About Headlam Group
Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.