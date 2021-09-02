Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.80

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HEAD stock opened at GBX 496.50 ($6.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £423.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 501.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 467.51. Headlam Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 538 ($7.03).

Get Headlam Group alerts:

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.