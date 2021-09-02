Head to Head Review: Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) vs. eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of eXp World shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of eXp World shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for eXp World and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eXp World 0 1 2 0 2.67 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A

eXp World currently has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.80%. Given eXp World’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe eXp World is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eXp World and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World $1.80 billion 4.01 $31.13 million $0.21 234.55 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

eXp World has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Profitability

This table compares eXp World and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World 2.34% 45.37% 22.14% Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

eXp World beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc. operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA. The company was founded by Glenn Darrel Sanford on July 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Bellingham, WA.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

