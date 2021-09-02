Head-To-Head Review: First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) & WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get WesBanco alerts:

54.9% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of WesBanco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WesBanco and First Commonwealth Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $669.46 million 3.28 $122.04 million $1.88 17.86 First Commonwealth Financial $395.68 million 3.27 $73.45 million $0.81 16.65

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial. First Commonwealth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WesBanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WesBanco and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 36.64% 9.17% 1.43% First Commonwealth Financial 28.58% 11.03% 1.29%

Dividends

WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. WesBanco pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WesBanco has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

WesBanco has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WesBanco and First Commonwealth Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 6 0 0 2.00 First Commonwealth Financial 0 5 2 0 2.29

WesBanco presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.19%. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus price target of $12.63, indicating a potential downside of 6.41%. Given WesBanco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial.

Summary

WesBanco beats First Commonwealth Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes trust services as well as alternative investment products including mutual funds. The company was founded on January 20, 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, WV.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries. The firm’s consumer services include Internet, mobile, and telephone banking; an automated teller machine network; personal checking accounts; interest-earning checking accounts; savings accounts; insured money market accounts; debit cards; investment certificates; fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit; secured and unsecured installment loans; construction and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; credit lines with overdraft checking protection; and IRA accounts. Its commercial banking services include commercial lending, small and high-volume business checking accounts, on-line account management services, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, commercial cash management services and repurchase agreements. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.