Head-To-Head Contrast: APA (NASDAQ:APA) versus Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)

APA (NASDAQ:APA) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 11.43% -145.33% 4.08% Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00%

This table compares APA and Sundance Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion 1.62 -$4.86 billion ($1.08) -17.64 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million N/A N/A

Sundance Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APA.

Risk & Volatility

APA has a beta of 4.95, meaning that its stock price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for APA and Sundance Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 7 8 1 2.63 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

APA currently has a consensus price target of $24.70, suggesting a potential upside of 29.66%. Given APA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

APA beats Sundance Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

