Head-To-Head Comparison: PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) & New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and PB Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp $1.77 billion 3.28 $511.11 million $0.87 14.32 PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and PB Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp 34.32% 8.86% 0.99% PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.7% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for New York Community Bancorp and PB Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp 0 6 4 0 2.40 PB Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.61, indicating a potential upside of 1.19%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than PB Bankshares.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats PB Bankshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

PB Bankshares Company Profile

PB Bankshares Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. PB Bankshares Inc. is based in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

