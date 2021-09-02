Head to Head Analysis: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) & Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Sierra Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $1.33 billion 7.55 $506.60 million $5.04 19.17 Sierra Bancorp $136.39 million 2.83 $35.44 million $2.32 10.78

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Alliance Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 47.52% 21.08% 1.87% Sierra Bancorp 29.47% 12.16% 1.29%

Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Western Alliance Bancorporation and Sierra Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 8 0 3.00 Sierra Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $93.64, indicating a potential downside of 3.07%. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.04%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than Sierra Bancorp.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Sierra Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. The Consumer Related segment provides commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services. The Corporate and Other segment represents the Company’s investment portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its portfolio comprises of real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and consumer. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Porterville, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.