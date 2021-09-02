Head to Head Analysis: Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) vs. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Properties Trust -43.74% -26.11% -5.78% Granite Point Mortgage Trust 19.21% 6.87% 1.56%

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Properties Trust $1.27 billion 1.51 -$311.38 million $1.23 9.41 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $237.71 million 3.19 -$40.44 million $1.09 12.70

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Point Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Service Properties Trust pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 91.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Service Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Granite Point Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Service Properties Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Properties Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.96%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust beats Service Properties Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

