HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.54 and last traded at $107.54. Approximately 204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 94,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.14.

HCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get HCI Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $913.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.86.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 833.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.