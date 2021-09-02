HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,400.00

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and last traded at GBX 2,367.46 ($30.93), with a volume of 27778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,355 ($30.77).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,258.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,109.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.79.

In related news, insider Peter Wilson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,879.28).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

