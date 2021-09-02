Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 163.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,809 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

