Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 400 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $70.92 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

