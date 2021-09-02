Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in CareDx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CareDx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CareDx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CareDx by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CDNA opened at $75.48 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -419.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.14.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,980,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,997 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,902. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.