Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 4,400 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 34.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 163,155 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Exelixis by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Exelixis by 7.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $4,760,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 32.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.