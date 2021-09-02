Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,200 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,689,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $939,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 978,044 shares in the company, valued at $45,928,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,969 shares of company stock worth $2,837,463. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $48.32 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.85 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.