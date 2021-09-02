Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,100 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,374 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

