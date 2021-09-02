Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $941,000 in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 334,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCRX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

BCRX stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

