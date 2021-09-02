Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $921,000 in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 517,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 365,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,537,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,526,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSAT stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.80 and a beta of -0.06. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

