Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.06 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $236.08 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.37 and its 200-day moving average is $222.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.