Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,600 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.46.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

