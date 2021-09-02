Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 13,300 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,067,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 969,230 shares of company stock worth $54,547,267. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

OSH opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.88. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.