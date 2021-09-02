Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,300 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNL stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.83. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

