Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,400 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.