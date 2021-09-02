Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 6,020,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,110,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,972.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 347.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2,465.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.65%.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

