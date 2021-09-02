GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $23,925,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 34.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

EPR stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

