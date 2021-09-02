GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $650,000 Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,924 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $47,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 603,539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $11,162,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $5,258,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,599,000 after acquiring an additional 193,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

