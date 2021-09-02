GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $612,000 Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AAR by 1,385.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AAR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

AIR stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.76. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

