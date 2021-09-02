GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 4,320 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

