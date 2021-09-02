GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $591,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after buying an additional 575,677 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

SPGI stock opened at $448.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $425.69 and its 200-day moving average is $387.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $450.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

