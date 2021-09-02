GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $582,000 Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,409,000 after acquiring an additional 122,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,191 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after acquiring an additional 230,885 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,710,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 29.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after buying an additional 237,635 shares in the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

UTZ opened at $19.74 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. Analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

