GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in Cimpress by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 64,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth $5,130,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cimpress by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $95.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.34. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

