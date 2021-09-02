Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 12,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,046,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.
GRPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.
The firm has a market capitalization of $702.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.54 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
