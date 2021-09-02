Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.5% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 109,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,434,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,154,994,000 after buying an additional 51,720 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 66,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 361,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $152.51 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

