Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Yueou Wang Sells 80,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GDYN traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 534,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,694. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 81,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

