Greif (NYSE:GEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $64.09. 691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

