Greif (NYSE:GEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GEF opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

