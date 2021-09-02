Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Greif has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

