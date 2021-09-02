Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.67. Greif also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.100-$5.300 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.70. 185,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Greif has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $66.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. Greif’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

