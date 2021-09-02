Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €25.80 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.73 ($29.09).

Grand City Properties stock opened at €23.36 ($27.48) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €22.93 and its 200-day moving average is €22.34. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

