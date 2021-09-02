Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.080-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$261 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.21. 226,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,394. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.