Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,183 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 405,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,267,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

