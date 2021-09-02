Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 604,595 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,745,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,006,000 after purchasing an additional 307,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,357,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,643,000.

Shares of QYLD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,911. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%.

