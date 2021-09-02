Global Ports’ (GPH) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON GPH opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.13. Global Ports has a one year low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £82.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90.
About Global Ports
