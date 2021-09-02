Global Ports’ (GPH) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON GPH opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.13. Global Ports has a one year low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £82.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

