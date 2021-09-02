Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 3.6%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares were down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $78.71. Approximately 12,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 892,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,955,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,711,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,554,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,567,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

