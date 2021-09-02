Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 3.6%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares were down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $78.71. Approximately 12,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 892,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.69.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,955,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,711,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,554,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,567,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.