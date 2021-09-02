Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GVDBF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDBF remained flat at $$4,838.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,757.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,316.76. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $3,724.04 and a twelve month high of $5,337.00.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

