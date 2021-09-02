Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.32.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Getinge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, July 19th. AlphaValue upgraded Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Pareto Securities cut Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY remained flat at $$40.90 during trading on Thursday. 178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923. Getinge has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $782.47 million for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Getinge will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Getinge

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

