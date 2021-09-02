Geoffrey (Geoff) Roberts Acquires 3,000 Shares of JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Stock

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) insider Geoffrey (Geoff) Roberts acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$47.04 ($33.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$141,120.00 ($100,800.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.25.

Get JB Hi-Fi alerts:

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from JB Hi-Fi’s previous Final dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. JB Hi-Fi’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; software products, such as music, movies, and games; musical instruments; and home appliances comprising whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for JB Hi-Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hi-Fi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.