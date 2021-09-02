Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.97 Million

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gem Exchange And Trading has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $59,092.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can currently be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00135908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.02 or 0.00817607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00047594 BTC.

About Gem Exchange And Trading

GXT is a coin. Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,506,276 coins. The official website for Gem Exchange And Trading is www.gxtglobal.com . Gem Exchange And Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

