Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GECFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale set a $158.34 price target on Gecina and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gecina has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.17.

GECFF stock opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. Gecina has a twelve month low of $122.78 and a twelve month high of $163.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.97.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

